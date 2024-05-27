‘No Nigerian Artiste Is Better Than Me’ – BBNaija’s Whitemoney

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 and singer, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has declared that no Nigerian artiste can match his musical talent.

Naija News reports that Whitemoney, in a recent interview with his colleague, Doyin David, boasted about creating his unique kind of music, unlike other Nigerian singers who lack lyrical depth.

The reality TV star said he no longer cares about criticisms because it favours him and urged critics not to give up.

Whitemoney also revealed plans to own a music record label in the future.

He said, “I am the first of my kind. I created my own kind of sound and I don’t look up to my colleagues. I am not the best but nobody is better than me.

“No artist make music like my music. Their sounds are not intentional to me. So when you drag me thinking you are hurting me, you are doing me a favour. Don’t stop dragging me. Never give up.

“I don’t like being stereotyped or being boxed. I could care less about big 3 or whatever. All I know is I am the big 1. No one can match my talent. What I am about to do to the industry now, dem go believe. I will not just be in the music industry as an artist, I will be there as a businessman because in the near future I intend to own a record label.”