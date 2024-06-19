BBNaija: I Never Told Whitemoney I Have Received My Remaining Prizes – Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna has dismissed claims that she informed her colleague, Whitemoney that she has received her remaining prizes from the organisers and sponsors of the show.

Recall that in a recent interview, Whitemoney alleged that Phyna has finally gotten her remaining prizes including the 1 BTC.

Reacting via her X account on Wednesday, Phyna denied giving him such information.

According to her, she has decided to forget about the 1 BTC and not talk about it anymore.

She added that she was now focused on her projects, urging the public to desist from meddling in her “business.”

The reality TV star wrote, “I never told white money what he went on to say on podcast, I was surprised to see it myself.

“About the 1BTC I have decided to forget and never talk about it anymore, has I am currently focusing on my projects.

“Please I indulged everyone to off my business, I am tired. Everyday I hear I get things I didn’t get, I hear I’m dating who I’m not even talking to.

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does, has always been the life I lived enough of the assumptions.”