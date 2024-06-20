DNA Test Confirmed Actual Number Of My Father’s Children – MKO Abiola’s Son

Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of the 12 June 1993 presidential elections, the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has revealed the actual number of children his late father has.

Naija News reports that Abdulmumuni, during an interview on the ‘Mic On Podcast’, stated that DNA tests confirmed only 55 individuals as his father’s biological offspring, despite the common belief that Abiola had 40 wives and 103 children.

According to him, his father was paying school fees for 103 people, but not all the children were his.

Abdulmumuni said, “DNA tests confirmed only 55 as his biological offspring.

“You know the Abiola family, we are not that much. People think we are a lot. We are only 55. Well, there were 40 wives. Then according to the will, I think about forty-something though.

“There were some wives that were not there at the end. But not at the beginning, but at the end. Most of the wives had maybe one or two for my dad. Not every one of them.

“When my father was alive, he was paying for 103 people to go to school. But like I said not all of them were his. So after the blood tests, we happen to be 55.”

He mentioned that after DNA tests confirmed their paternity, he contacted the legitimate children, some of whom were young, and later reached out to them as adults to strategize and restructure their father’s business, but the plan failed.

To ensure unity among his children, Abdulmumuni said that his father’s will specified that all of MKO Abiola’s properties should be sold after the wives received their shares, and the proceeds should be divided among the children.