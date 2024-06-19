Why Shaibu’s Impeachment Is A Good Record For Us – Edo Assembly Speaker, Agbebaku

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has said the decision to impeach the former Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, was a good record for the House.

Naija News recalls that Shaibu was impeached as the Deputy governor of the state on March 8, 2024, by the state House of Assembly.

The impeachment was carried out after the former Deputy Governor was found guilty of disclosing government information to the public, by the seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The panel was set up to investigate the impeachment petition sent by the Speaker of the House.

Speaking with journalists on the first anniversary of the 8th Assembly, Agbebaku said Shaibu’s impeachment was a good achievement because it followed the legislative proceeding appropriately.

He said, “The process of the impeachment was followed to the letter. To me, I stand tall to say that the impeachment of the former deputy governor is a good record because we are doing our legislative duty. That also showed that the 8th Assembly is very independent.”

Agbebaku also disclosed that the House suspended three lawmakers for disobeying the laid down rules and regulations of the House.

The lawmakers were, on May 6, 2024, suspended over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker of the House and other principal officers.

They were also accused of being used by some external forces to cause chaos in the House and to plot the removal of the leadership of the House.

The suspended legislators are Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11), Bright Iyamu (PDP- Orhionmwon South) and Addeh Isibor (APC- Esan North East 1).

The Speaker noted that a committee was set up to investigate the reasons for their suspension, and the committee would submit its reports in the next three weeks,

He added that the committee’s report to the House would decide the next line of action.