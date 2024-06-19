Video: Tinubu, Obasanjo Arrive Venue Of Ramaphosa’s Swearing-In As South Africa’s President

President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo have arrived at the venue of the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa following his re-election for a second term.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a post via X on Wednesday.

The video shared on his page captured the moment Tinubu walked into the swearing-in venue after Obasanjo.

Onanuga wrote, “President Tinubu and former President Obasanjo arrive venue of the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa.”

Advertisement

Recall that Tinubu departed Lagos for Pretoria on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, has announced the establishment of a $100 billion economic expansion fund to support and preserve the cultural heritage of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Representing Musa-Musawa at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival held at the Ojude Oba Pavilion in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday, Director of Cultural Industry and Heritage, Rev. Ben Ugo, emphasized Nigeria’s cultural diversity, highlighting the government’s aspirations to position the nation as a cultural epicentre by 2030.

Advertisement

Ugo also mentioned plans to nominate the annual Ojude Oba festival for inclusion in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Cultural Heritage list.

Echoing these sentiments, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, expressed his administration’s commitment to elevating the Ojude Oba festival to a global phenomenon.