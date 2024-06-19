Tinubu Govt Plans $100 Billion Expansion Fund To Enhance Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, has announced the establishment of a $100 billion economic expansion fund to support and preserve the cultural heritage of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Representing Musa-Musawa at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival held at the Ojude Oba Pavilion in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday, Director of Cultural Industry and Heritage, Rev. Ben Ugo, emphasized Nigeria’s cultural diversity, highlighting the government’s aspirations to position the nation as a cultural epicenter by 2030.

Ugo also mentioned plans to nominate the annual Ojude Oba festival for inclusion in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s World Cultural Heritage list.

Echoing these sentiments, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, expressed his administration’s commitment to elevating the Ojude Oba festival to a global phenomenon.

He underscored the festival’s evolution from a local gathering of Ijebu people to honor the Awujale, to an internationally recognized event drawing visitors from across the nation and around the world.

“The Ojude Oba festival not only embodies the cultural heritage of Ijebuland but has evolved into a significant occasion attracting tourists to Ogun State, showcasing our hospitality and the rich traditions of Ijebuland to a global audience,” Governor Abiodun remarked.

He emphasized the festival’s role as a unifying force and a platform for celebrating tradition, culture, and the revered monarch, while also serving as a catalyst for the development of Ijebuland and beyond.

Governor Abiodun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his interest in expanding the festival and integrating it into UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage list.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering an enabling environment for business growth.

Highlighting the festival’s socio-economic contributions, the governor called for unity and collaboration among the people of the state to ensure progress and prosperity.

“The state government remains committed to fostering community development and seeks the support of all citizens, especially during the upcoming 20th National Sports Festival, Gateway Games, 2024, part of which will be hosted here in Ijebu-Ode,” Governor Abiodun concluded.

Chairman of the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support for the festival, while also thanking the attendees for their overwhelming participation in the event.