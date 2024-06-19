Transfer Update On Openda, Mudryk, Martinez, Onana, Zirkzee, Gallagher, Others

The 24-year-old Belgian striker Lois Openda of RB Leipzig is a target for Chelsea in this summer transfer window, according to Teamtalk.

Mykhailo Mudryk, a 23-year-old winger from Ukraine, may depart Chelsea in the summer transfer window, to make room for the club’s pursuit of Michael Olise, a 22-year-old France Under-21 winger from Crystal Palace, Football Insider reported.

This summer, Borussia Dortmund hopes to welcome 33-year-old German midfielder Pascal Gross from Brighton back to his native country, HITC reported.

Danny Ings, 31, a former England striker, is available for a potential £6 million transfer from West Ham to Southampton, who have inquired about re-signing him, the Mail claimed.

Despite Inter Milan having already reached a personal terms agreement with 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez of Genoa, Manchester United are contemplating whether to approach, according to Duane Galetti.

Tim Iroegbunam, a 20-year-old English midfielder at Aston Villa, has agreed to join Everton, Football Insider reported.

Amadou Onana, a midfielder for Belgium, is expected to depart Everton. The Toffees want at least £50 million for the 22-year-old, and Arsenal have contacted them, the Mail claimed.

Graham Potter, the former manager of Brighton and Chelsea, is almost set to take over as Leicester City’s new manager, the Sun reported.

Burnley’s low offer for 31-year-old Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has piqued Ajax’s attention, according to the Telegraph.

This summer, West Ham are eager to sign English attacker Jack Clarke, 23, from Sunderland, Football Insider claimed.

After losing out on Slovenian attacker Benjamin Sesko, 21, of RB Leipzig, Arsenal are giving midfield reinforcements a higher priority, according to the Athletic.

Transfer Negotiations between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have begun regarding the 27-year-old English defender Joe Worrall, Teamtalk claimed.

Manchester United are still interested in Joshua Zirkzee, a 23-year-old Dutch striker for Bologna, but the large commission associated with any transaction is making things more difficult, Sky Germany claimed.

Erik ten Hag’s plans heavily rely on Amad Diallo, a 21-year-old winger from the Ivory Coast, who is expected to stay at Manchester United beyond this summer transfer window, Inside Football reported.

As the team’s third-choice keeper, 22-year-old Karl Hein of Estonia has received a fresh contract offer from Arsenal, Caught Offside.

Atletico Madrid’s offer for Chelsea’s 24-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher is expected to be turned down, the Sun reported.

Gallagher has assured Chelsea that despite interest from Atletico, Tottenham, and Villa, he won’t be forced to leave the team in this summer transfer window, HITC claimed.