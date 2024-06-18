Ryan Bertrand: Former Chelsea, Southampton, Leicester Star Retires

Former Chelsea left-back, Ryan Bertrand, has announced his retirement from professional football earlier today, June 18, 2024.

Ryan Bertrand started his professional football career at Chelsea on July 1, 2007, after playing for the club’s youth team for two years.

While at Chelsea, Bertrand went on loan at Bournemouth, Oldham Athletic, Norwich City, Reading, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton.

Throughout his time at Chelsea, he played a total of 57 games, in which he scored two goals and provided two assists. He helped the club to win one UEFA Champions League title, Europa League, FA Cup, and one Community Shield.

He left Chelsea for Southampton permanently on February 2, 2015, for a transfer fee worth €13.30 million.

After six years at Southampton, he moved to Leicester City on a free transfer on July 15, 2021. His contract with the club expired on July 1, 2023, and since then, he has been without a club.

Ryan Bertrand, who made 19 appearances for the Three Lions of England, announced his retirement from football live on Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old footballer said: “I will be retiring from football. It’s been a little while but I get asked a lot of questions – ‘When are you coming back, what are you doing?’

“So, just to make that official I am retiring and very much looking forward to the next steps.”