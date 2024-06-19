Top Five Youngsters Shinning At Euro 2024

The ongoing 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024), is barely one week old and it has already thrown up some great youngsters who are making football enthusiasts yawn for more.

Recall that the Euro 2024 started in Germany on June 14 and it is scheduled to last until July 14.

Below are the top five youngsters that the Euro 2024 has highlighted so far:

1. Arda Guler – Turkey

Real Madrid’s new signing, Arda Guler (Turkish Messi) has already proven that the hype around him is not noise but the reality of his potential.

On Tuesday, June 18, Arda Guler who is just 19-year-old scored a wonderful goal which could contend for the goal of the tournament as his country, Turkey beat Georgia 3-1.

2. Jamal Musiala – Germany

Jamal Musiala has already made his mark at the Euro 2024 as the 21-year-old Bayern Munich forward scored a goal in Germany’s 5-1 demolition of Scotland on the first day of the tournament.

3. Florian Wirtz – Germany

Just like Musiala, Florian Wirtz made his mark at the Euro 2024 scoring a goal in the 5-1 victory over Scotland. The goal of the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward made him the youngest player to score for Germany at a European Championship.

4. Lamine Yamal – Spain

FC Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal was a thorn in the flesh of Croatia as his country, Spain, defeated them 3-0 to announce their intention of contending for the trophy.

His appearance in the game made him the youngest man to play at the European Championship at 16 years old.

5. Jude Bellingham – England

Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham proved that his form on the Spanish side wasn’t a fluke as he scored the match-winner for the Three Lions of England against Serbia. Even though he is just 20 years old, he is seen as England’s game-changer at the Euro 2024.