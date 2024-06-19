Finally, NFF Accepts Finidi’s Resignation

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has officially accepted the resignation of Finidi George from his role as head coach of the Super Eagles.

The decision came after an initial hesitation due to procedural issues with the resignation letter, which was reportedly unsigned at first.

However, the matter was promptly resolved as the letter was subsequently signed and made available to all members of the executive committee.

The official acceptance of his resignation was confirmed following the Sallah holidays, as reported by ScoreNigeria.com.

Finidi decided to step down following the NFF’s decision to appoint a foreign technical adviser to oversee his work.

In his resignation letter addressed to NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, Finidi expressed his concerns about the changes to the technical crew, which included several appointments made without his input.

He stated that under these circumstances, he preferred to resign from his position.

With Finidi’s departure, the NFF is now faced with the task of finding a suitable replacement before the commencement of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which are set to begin in the first week of September.