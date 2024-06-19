Death Toll Rises As Another Plateau Pilgrim Dies In Saudi Arabia

A pilgrim from Plateau State, Nigeria, Ismaila Musa, has passed away in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary, Plateau Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Daiyabu Dauda, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos.

Dauda stated that the deceased, who is from Mangu Local Government Area of the state, passed away on Tuesday after a short illness.

“He was ill and had been on admission at Annur Specialist Hospital in Makka since May 31.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Plateau.

“We pray that Allah will accept his hajj, grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Dauda prayed.

Naija News reports that there have been multiple pilgrim deaths during the ongoing hajj in Mecca.

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board had disclosed the tragic death of two pilgrims from the state.

One of the deaths was confirmed as a suicide, while the other passed away after a sudden illness.

Hajia Hawawu, died after falling from the rooftop of her apartment in what was determined to be a suicide.

While, Saliu Mohammed, who passed away in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after he suddenly fell ill.

Similarly, the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board had announced the sudden demise of two more pilgrims involved in the current Hajj activities in Saudi Arabia.

Two members of the Kwara State group, Salman Muhammad Alade and Ayishat Shuaib Ologele, passed away from short-term illnesses during the pilgrimage.

Also, a female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, had passed away at the King Fahad Hospital in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a brief illness.