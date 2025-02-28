Saudi Arabia Confirms Ramadan To Begin On March 1

Saudi Arabia has officially declared that the holy month of Ramadan will commence on Saturday, March 1, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

This announcement signifies the start of a month-long period of fasting and spiritual devotion for over 1.8 billion Muslims across the globe.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, follows a cycle of 12 months in a year that lasts either 354 or 355 days.

Observing the fast from sunrise to sunset is a fundamental pillar of Islam, mandatory for all healthy adult Muslims.

However, exemptions apply to children, the elderly, the sick, travelers, and women who are pregnant, nursing, or menstruating.

For generations, the beginning of Ramadan, as well as the Islamic festivities of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, has been determined by the sighting of the moon.

In many countries, including Saudi Arabia, work and school schedules are often adjusted during Ramadan to accommodate fasting and religious observances.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has announced all schools in the state would be closed for Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that State’s Ministry of Education Information Officer, Jalaludeen Maina, confirmed the development on Friday.

Maina said the school closure was in line with the state’s approved school calendar for the 2024-2025 academic session in the state.

Maina disclosed that the closure would start from March 1 to April 5.