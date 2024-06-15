2024 Hajj: Another Nigerian Pilgrim From Kaduna Dies In Makkah

A female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, has passed away at the King Fahad Hospital in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after a brief illness.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad-Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development in a statement issued to the press in Arafat on Saturday.

Although her local government of origin was not disclosed, the PRO mentioned that the deceased was registered at the agency’s headquarters.

The statement also mentioned that the family of the late pilgrim had been informed, and condolences were expressed on behalf of the agency’s management and staff.

Muhammad-Abdullahi stated that the Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare agency prayed for Allah (SWT) to show mercy to the deceased, forgive her sins, and provide comfort to her family during this difficult time.

This is coming barely two days after the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board announced the sudden demise of two pilgrims engaged in the current Hajj activities in Saudi Arabia.

The two pilgrims who reportedly passed away are Salman Muhammad Alade and Ayishat Shuaib Ologele.

They were part of the Kwara State group until they succumbed to short-term illnesses.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, extended his deep sympathies to the families of the deceased, seeking Allah’s mercy and comfort for them.

Previously, Abdulkadir had shared the sad news of Hajia Hawawu Muhammad’s passing due to a tragic suicide attempt from her apartment’s rooftop in Madina.

He also revealed that another Kwara State pilgrim, Saliu Mohammed, who passed away in Madina, was in the intensive care unit of a public hospital after a sudden illness.

The recent passing of the two Kwara pilgrims has increased the number of Nigerian pilgrims who have died in Saudi Arabia to 11.