Saudi Arabia Enforces Stricter Visa Rules, Ends Multiple Entries For Nigeria, Egypt, 12 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia has implemented new visa restrictions affecting travellers from 14 countries, including Nigeria, limiting them to single-entry visas valid for only 30 days without an option for extension.

The policy affects tourists, business visitors, and those travelling for family visits but does not apply to Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visa applicants.

Naija News learnt that the affected countries include Nigeria, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Saudi authorities cited visa misuse as a key reason for the change, stating that some travellers were using multiple-entry visas to stay in the country illegally or perform Hajj without proper authorization.

The Saudi government enforces a strict Hajj quota per country, and unauthorized pilgrims have contributed to overcrowding issues in recent years.

In 2024, over 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and congestion, a crisis authorities believe was worsened by unregistered attendees.

The government sees the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure to manage crowd control and ensure compliance with Hajj regulations.

While officials have not provided a timeline for reviewing the decision, they plan to evaluate its impact before making further adjustments.

Travellers from the affected nations are urged to apply for their single-entry visas well in advance and strictly adhere to the new regulations to avoid penalties or travel disruptions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers to stay updated through official government channels.