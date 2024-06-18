Nigeria News
Tinubu Arrives South Africa For Ramaphosa’s Inauguration [Photos]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Pretoria, South Africa, for the inauguration of President Cyril Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.
Naija News reports that Tinubu had departed from Lagos at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday for Pretoria.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries saw Tinubu off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.
The president was flown in a Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft with the registration number 9H-GRC.
Recall that the ruling African National Congress lost its majority seats in Parliament in recent national election in South Africa forcing the anti-aparthied era party that has governed South Africa since 1994 to share power with Democratic Alliance and other opposition parties in a government of national unity arrangement.
Other African leaders and global leaders are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony tomorrow.
Photos:
