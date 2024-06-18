‘No Matter How Your Mother Tries To Take You Away, I Remain Your Father’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry

Lagos-based hotelier, Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has stirred social media reactions over his birthday message to his son, Juwon.

Naija News reports that Gentry, in the post shared on his Instagram page, accused Mercy of denying him access to his son.

He noted that despite Mercy’s attitude, he is happy that his son still understands he remains his father.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear son Olajuwon Gentry,no matter how your mother try to take you away from me,I still remain your father and am happy you are growing up to understand that I remain your father and to come back to me to ask for anything without your mother asking by herself. I cherish you, my son, a long life to you and me as your father.”

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe, in her birthday message, wrote, “Happy birthday to my not so small Baby. They Grow so fast and so Big!

“Olajunwomi, my son in whom i am well pleased. How time flies you are 14yrs older already, you will always be mummy’s baby. I bless God for growth, protection, provision and unending blessings.

“My dearest son, I will always be here for you,I will always cover you,I will always pray for you and with you,I will always love you forever Oko mi 😍 Thank you for bringing me so much joy has your mother and I am very proud of you! I’m forever grateful to God Almighty.

“Juwon is that son every mother prays to have,a very peaceful, loving and caring child. You are very Kind and very generous to everyone around you. I feel blessed that you are my son.

“I love you from the first time you took your first breath, I love you now and I will love you till eternity. I’m wishing you long life and prosperity in good health, success, happiness & joy, God’s protection & guidance on you always & forever Amen. Happy Birthday My Son @olajuwon.gentry.”