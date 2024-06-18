JUST-IN: Rivers LG Boss Escapes Council Secretariat Amid Youth Protests

The chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in Rivers State, Allwell Ihunda, narrowly avoided a fatal encounter as protesting youths chased him along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Naija News gathered that Ihunda, the outgoing Chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, was heading to the council secretariat with his aides and security detail when the incident took place.

Upon arriving and parking his car, Ihunda attempted to enter the council building but was met by a group of youths blocking the entrance.

The youth immediately began shouting and chasing him, attempting to catch Ihunda as he ran back to his car.

His security team responded by firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd, allowing Ihunda to jump into a black SUV and speed away, escorted by his aides. Meanwhile, the youths continued to shout and hurl abuses as he escaped.

According to The Punch, eyewitnesses reported hearing the youths yelling, “That is him, Allwell. Chase him. Who is he? Look at him, the Mayor is running. Chase him. Are you mad? God punish you. Don’t run, come, you will see pressure. We are not afraid of you. You are mad. Thunder will fire you.”

Despite attempts by some security personnel to calm the situation, the youths refused to back down, questioning why Ihunda was fleeing.

This incident follows a vow by the state ALGON members not to vacate their offices after their tenure expired on June 17.

Elected during Nyesom Wike’s administration, the chairmen cited an amendment by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, which extended their terms by six months due to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s failure to conduct local elections.

The 27 lawmakers, loyal to the FCT minister and led by Amaewhule, have been in ongoing conflict with Governor Fubara, whose tenure has seen significant political turmoil, including an unsuccessful impeachment attempt last year.

In a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Fubara directed local government administrators to take over council affairs starting June 19, pending further instructions.