Edo PDP Expels Former House Of Reps Member

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the immediate past member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbiede Ihama Omoregie, for anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that the former senatorial candidate was expelled by Ward 2 Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), following the resolution of an enlarged meeting by the ward members and executives, held on Airport Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Reading the resolution, the Chairman of PDP Ward 2 in Oredo, Lawrence Aguebor said the expulsion followed the suspension of Ogbeide Ihama by the ward executives and critical stakeholders of Oredo Ward 2, who met on 3rd of May 2024, and suspended the ex-Rep member for 30 days after which a disciplinary committee was set up.

He explained, “The committee wrote him letters and called him on the phone and sat five (5) times and Ogbeide Ihama Omoregie failed to appear before them.

“Today, we have received the report and recommendations of the committee and the committee has recommended the expulsion of Hon. Ogbeide Ihama Omoregie from PDP. The offenses of Hon. Ihama for which he now stands expelled are captured under section 58 (1) a, b, d, e, f, h, l, j, l. With the expulsion of Hon. Ogbiede Ihama Omoregie, members of the general public are to cease and desist from doing any business that has to do with the PDP with him.”

The ward party members also put his expulsion to a voice vote with all members backing his expulsion from the party.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Matters, (Oredo) Hon. Victor Enoghama, said the suspension and expulsion was long overdue.

He noted, “Hon. Ogbeide Ihama Omoregie has donated his building at Ring Road by Sakponba Road Junction to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to be used as campaign office for the 2024 September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

“His suspension is long overdue. Let him join the APC family as we can’t allow him to be in PDP and fraternize with the APC.”

Enoghama further charged, “We also call on the ward of the former deputy governor to follow suit and expel Comrade Philip Shaibu from the PDP, also for anti-party activities.

“He is carrying out anti-party activities. He has also donated his campaign office at Airport Road with vehicles to APC for the Governorship election on September 21st, 2024. He can’t be in PDP and be supporting APC.”