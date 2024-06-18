Igbos Will Not Accept Your Dialogue To Keep Their Businesses In Lagos – IPOB Replies Yoruba Elders

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Igbos in Lagos to reject a purported dialogue with Yoruba residents in the state.

Naija News understands that a letter allegedly written by some Yoruba stakeholders had called for dialogue with the Igbos.

However, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement, claimed that the dialogue was meant to stop Igbo traders from relocating their investments from Lagos to the South East.

Powerful lamented that Igbos have always been victims of any crisis in the state, and other parts of the country, hence the decision to relocate their businesses to their zone.

The statement read in part, “Ndigbo must not fall into any deception to continue investments in Lagos State, where their investments are not protected.

“As much as IPOB does not oppose any genuine dialogue between the Yoruba and Ndigbo in Lagos State, IPOB will object to any dialogue that is intended to lure Ndigbo to continue investing in the hostile environment of Lagos State.

“Ndigbo have done all they can to belong to Nigeria, but Nigeria keeps rejecting them with exclusivity and ethnic bigotry policies. Ndigbo have lost millions of investments and lives in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria.

“In the North, Ndigbo are always the victims of any religious and political riots during which Northerners destroy, loot, and burn down businesses and property belonging to the Igbo.

“Recently, in the Western region, particularly in Lagos State, Biafran businesses and property have been targeted by the Lagos State Government, and we will no longer allow our people to continue investing in Yoruba land.

“Lagos State is not Igboland. Lagos State Government has demolished property and investment of Ndigbo. Many Igbo dominated markets in Lagos have either been demolished or burnt down and taken over by the Lagos State Government.

“On the basis of the aforementioned, any Igbo person investing in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria needs DNA tests.

“IPOB calls on all Biafrans to stop investing in Yoruba land and Arewa land. All investments should be channelled to Biafran land. Our people who invested in Biafra land are doing well and are helping to create jobs for our youths.”