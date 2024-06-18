I Am Aware You Are Planning A Lot Of Things, But I Will Not Fall Into Your Plot – Fubara Tells Enemies

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he is aware his enemies are making plans against him.

The governor stated this while addressing the press, following a closed door meeting with security chiefs on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the meeting was called to address the recent threat to the peace of the State by the outgone chairmen of the Local Government Councils.

The governor expressed disappointment over the invasion of the council secretariats, adding that the situation has been addressed during the meeting.

According to him, “You are all aware that the tenure of the council chairmen ended yesterday, 17th June, 2024, and today, we have ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to be in charge while they await further directives.

“It’s really unfortunate that we started hearing some disturbing news from some LGAs of invasion of council secretariats, and it is really unfortunate. So, we have called the Security Council Meeting so that the needful will be done.

“We are also aware that our enemy is also planning a lot of things. But we will not fall into that plot. We will not also allow him or them to destroy the peace that we are enjoying in the State.”