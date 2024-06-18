Sports
Full List: Manchester City 2024/2025 Fixtures Released
Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18.
Pep Guardiola will finish the season with an away match at Fulham on May 25.
The first Manchester derby of the league season, meanwhile, comes at the Etihad on December 14, with the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on April 5.
Manchester City’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:
18/08/2024 16:30 Chelsea vs Manchester City
24/08/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
31/08/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Manchester City
14/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Brentford
21/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal
28/09/2024 15:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester City
05/10/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Fulham
19/10/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Manchester City
26/10/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Southampton
02/11/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Manchester City
09/11/2024 15:00 Brighton vs Manchester City
23/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
30/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City
04/12/2024 19:45 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
07/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Manchester United
21/12/2024 15:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City
26/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Everton
29/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City vs Manchester City
04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs West Ham United
14/01/2025 19:45 Brentford vs Manchester City
18/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Manchester City
25/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea
01/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester City
15/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool
25/02/2025 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
08/03/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
15/03/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Brighton
02/04/2025 19:45 Manchester City vs Leicester City
05/04/2025 15:00 Manchester United vs Manchester City
12/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
19/04/2025 15:00 Everton vs Manchester City
26/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Aston Villa
03/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Wolves
10/05/2025 15:00 Southampton vs Manchester City
18/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Bournemouth
25/05/2025 16:00 Fulham vs Manchester City
