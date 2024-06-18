Full List: Manchester City 2024/2025 Fixtures Released

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18.

Pep Guardiola will finish the season with an away match at Fulham on May 25.

The first Manchester derby of the league season, meanwhile, comes at the Etihad on December 14, with the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on April 5.

Manchester City’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:

Advertisement

18/08/2024 16:30 Chelsea vs Manchester City

24/08/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

31/08/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Manchester City

Advertisement

14/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Brentford

21/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal

28/09/2024 15:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Advertisement

Advertisement

05/10/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Fulham

19/10/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Manchester City

26/10/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Southampton

02/11/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Manchester City

09/11/2024 15:00 Brighton vs Manchester City

23/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

30/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City

04/12/2024 19:45 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

07/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

14/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Manchester United

21/12/2024 15:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City

26/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Everton

29/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City vs Manchester City

04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs West Ham United

14/01/2025 19:45 Brentford vs Manchester City

18/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

25/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea

01/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester City

15/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United

22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool

25/02/2025 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

08/03/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

15/03/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Brighton

02/04/2025 19:45 Manchester City vs Leicester City

05/04/2025 15:00 Manchester United vs Manchester City

12/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

19/04/2025 15:00 Everton vs Manchester City

26/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Aston Villa

03/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Wolves

10/05/2025 15:00 Southampton vs Manchester City

18/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Bournemouth

25/05/2025 16:00 Fulham vs Manchester City