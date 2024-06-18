Full List: Arsenal 2024/2025 Fixtures Released

The English Premier League (EPL), on Tuesday, released the fixtures for the 2024/2025 season, with Matchday 1 set to kick off on the weekend of August 17 and 18, 2024.

Arsenal begin their 2024-25 season against Wolves at home with a chance to get off to a winning start.

Despite Gary O’Neil impressing as head coach, Arsenal have won their last six games against Wolves.

Arsenal’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:

17/08/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Wolves

24/08/2024 15:00 Aston Villa vs Arsenal

31/08/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Brighton

14/09/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

21/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal

28/09/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Leicester City

05/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Southampton

19/10/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Arsenal

26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Liverpool

02/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal

09/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal

23/11/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

30/11/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Arsenal

03/12/2024 19:45 Arsenal vs Manchester United

07/12/2024 15:00 Fulham vs Arsenal

14/12/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Everton

21/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

26/12/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

29/12/2024 15:00 Brentford vs Arsenal

04/01/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Arsenal

14/01/2025 19:45 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

18/01/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Aston Villa

25/01/2025 15:00 Wolves vs Arsenal

01/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester City

15/02/2025 15:00 Leicester City vs Arsenal

22/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs West Ham United

25/02/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

08/03/2025 15:00 Manchester United vs Arsenal

15/03/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea

01/04/2025 19:45 Arsenal vs Fulham

05/04/2025 15:00 Everton vs Arsenal

12/04/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Brentford

19/04/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Arsenal

26/04/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

03/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Bournemouth

10/05/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal

18/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United

25/05/2025 16:00 Southampton vs Arsenal