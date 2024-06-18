Sports
Full List: Arsenal 2024/2025 Fixtures Released
The English Premier League (EPL), on Tuesday, released the fixtures for the 2024/2025 season, with Matchday 1 set to kick off on the weekend of August 17 and 18, 2024.
Arsenal begin their 2024-25 season against Wolves at home with a chance to get off to a winning start.
Despite Gary O’Neil impressing as head coach, Arsenal have won their last six games against Wolves.
Arsenal’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:
17/08/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Wolves
24/08/2024 15:00 Aston Villa vs Arsenal
31/08/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Brighton
14/09/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
21/09/2024 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal
28/09/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Leicester City
05/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Southampton
19/10/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Arsenal
26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Liverpool
02/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal
09/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal
23/11/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
30/11/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Arsenal
03/12/2024 19:45 Arsenal vs Manchester United
07/12/2024 15:00 Fulham vs Arsenal
14/12/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Everton
21/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
26/12/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Ipswich Town
29/12/2024 15:00 Brentford vs Arsenal
04/01/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Arsenal
14/01/2025 19:45 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
18/01/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Aston Villa
25/01/2025 15:00 Wolves vs Arsenal
01/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester City
15/02/2025 15:00 Leicester City vs Arsenal
22/02/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs West Ham United
25/02/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
08/03/2025 15:00 Manchester United vs Arsenal
15/03/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea
01/04/2025 19:45 Arsenal vs Fulham
05/04/2025 15:00 Everton vs Arsenal
12/04/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Brentford
19/04/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
26/04/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
03/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Bournemouth
10/05/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal
18/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United
25/05/2025 16:00 Southampton vs Arsenal
