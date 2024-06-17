Minimum Wage: ‘Accept What Federal Government Offered You’ – Senate Leader Tells Labour

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central senatorial district and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, on Sunday, pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to accept whatever the federal government offered them above ₦60,000 as the new minimum wage.

Bamidele urged organised labour to toe the path of dialogue and peace in the negotiation for a new minimum wage, for which President Bola Tinubu had promised to send a bill to the National Assembly.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to demonstrate more patriotic spirit and oneness in their daily activities as the nation journeys through its socio-political trajectory towards the promised land.

Bamidele, who made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message yesterday, said: “The federal government has conceded to N60,000, which translates to a 100 per cent increase. But both NLC and TUC turned down this offer, leading to a two-day industrial action.

“The federal government has promised to make more concessions in this respect. As the federal government reveals its new offer, I plead with organised labour to accept it in the national interest.

“The economy will remain in this condition. Collectively, we are taking multi-pronged measures to reverse disturbing economic indicators.”

Naija News reports that labour had vowed to reject the ₦62,000 offered by President Tinubu-led government.