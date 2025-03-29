State Of Emergency: National Assembly Will Never Be Afraid Of Criticism – Sen Opeyemi

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has stated that the National Assembly will not be fazed by the backlash from Nigerians over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He asserted that the proclamation, despite public outcries against it, is in national interest, not based on partisanship, or pandering to the whims and caprices of the presidency.

Speaking while being honored with an Honourary Doctoral Degree of Law by the management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, Bamidele said the nod given to the presidential proclamation was in defence of their oaths of office to always work wholeheartedly for Nigerian interest.

The lawmaker who said the Senate would neither waver nor fret in the face of a barrage of criticisms, described these as part of democratic growth, adding that such reactions would imbue them with more courage and zeal to work for the public good.

“This does not suggest we are afraid of criticisms as the foremost democratic institution. We are not and we will never be because we believe democracy naturally thrives on public criticism. But such criticisms must be constructive and well-structured with the intention of providing alternative, credible and patriotic initiatives.

“The reasons for such attacks are purely based on emotion and not reasons; sentiment and not substance. Even more strongly, I believe it is an impetus for the pursuit of greater public good for the greater number of my constituents and Nigerians at large,” he added.