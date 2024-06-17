Fubara Identifies Key Solution To Tackle Crime

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has identified the sole approach to effectively curb and reduce crime in society.

The governor said that providing comfortable places of worship for people to hear the word of God is the only way to control and reduce crime in society.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor made this remark during a Sallah solidarity visit by a delegation led by Vice President General and Chairman of the Association of South-South Muslim Ummah of Nigeria, Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Members of the Muslim community in Rivers State have reportedly voiced their dissatisfaction with the burial section allocated to them in the Port Harcourt cemetery and sought permission to establish a mosque within the Rivers State University grounds for worship.

The governor assured the delegation that he would investigate the matter thoroughly before making any decisions.

Fubara emphasized that providing comfortable places for preaching is crucial for controlling and reducing crime by educating and guiding people.

Fubara said “But that of the state worship centre, we will do something about it immediately. We are doing it because the only way for us to control and reduce crime is when we have comfortable places where the word of God is preached to people who go and listen to learn.

“Whether we like it or not, it is not a mistake when you see churches. It is not a mistake when you see a lot of mosques. It helps to reduce crime because when people go to worship centres, they listen to the word and the fear of God comes.

“Some evil actions are curtailed compared to when you are not even hearing anything, and what is available to you is just the opportunity to commit crime only. So, we will make sure that we create a very conducive place for your worship because we know that at the end, it is going to be a win-win for our State.”

Fubara urged the Muslim faithful to continue obeying the law and cooperating harmoniously with other residents, assuring them that the state government will maintain its support.