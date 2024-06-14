Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria This Week

In Nigeria, the dynamics of the cooking gas market have become a focal point due to rising demand, which is influenced by its broader utility beyond just cooking, extending to generator fuel.

This surge in demand aligns with a nationwide trend towards cleaner, more efficient energy sources, despite the high refilling costs which fluctuate based on the capacity of the cylinders.

These range from 3kg to 50kg, with prices adjusting accordingly across various states, maintaining minimal regional price differences, typically not exceeding ₦100.

Advantages of Cooking Gas

Despite its cost, the preference for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) continues to grow due to several advantages:

-Environmental Impact: LPG burns cleaner than traditional fuels such as firewood or charcoal, significantly reducing air pollution and contributing to environmental conservation.

-Health Benefits: The use of cooking gas minimizes exposure to harmful pollutants found in smoke from solid fuels, thereby reducing health risks associated with respiratory issues.

-Efficiency and Safety: Gas cooks food faster and offers more precise temperature control, which is vital for diverse culinary needs. Moreover, it reduces the risk of fire hazards associated with open flames and unstable cooking methods.

-Socioeconomic Indicator: The adoption of cooking gas is often seen as a lifestyle upgrade, reflecting a shift towards modern, more efficient cooking methods. However, the high costs associated with gas refilling and the initial investment in cylinders make it less accessible for lower-income households.

-Conservation Efforts: Using cooking gas helps in reducing deforestation, as it eliminates the need for firewood.

Government and Regulatory Insights

The government’s role in stabilizing the cooking gas prices through policy interventions and support for infrastructure development is crucial. Industry experts advocate for more robust regulatory frameworks to ensure fair pricing, and consumer protection, and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly energy alternatives.

Price of cooking gas across Nigeria this week:

1kg – ₦1,000

2kg – ₦2,000

3kg – ₦3,000

5kg – ₦5,000

6kg – ₦6,000

8kg – ₦8,000

9kg – ₦9,000

10kg – ₦10,000

12kg – ₦12,000

12.5kg – ₦12,500

25kg – ₦25,000

50kg – ₦50,000