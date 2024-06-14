‘No Responsible Governor Will Do That’ – Osun APC Slams Adeleke Over Style Of Governance, June 12 Speech

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lampooned Governor Ademola Adeleke following his June 12 Democracy Day speech.

The state opposition party also criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain over his style of governance, rubbishing some steps Adeleke has taken upon assuming office as Osun State Governor, stating that no responsible state leader will do such.

The APC accused Adeleke of lacking the qualifications to advocate for free and honest elections and the respect of the legal system, suggesting he is the outcome of the unfairly won 2022 state gubernatorial race.

Naija News understands that Adeleke had, in his Democracy Day speech, spoken about the declaration on the forgotten June 12, 1993, presidential election that was voided.

The Osun State Governor expressed his belief that truly fair elections are the most respectful way to remember the late Bashorun MKO Abiola, along with other democratic icons.

In the declaration, Governor Adeleke also mentioned that voting fraud is considered an act of war and that free and fair elections are crucial for a healthy democracy.

He further called on the populace to abide by democratic principles and listen to the electorate’s choices.

Reacting, however, the leader of the Osun APC, Tajudeen Lawal, in a news release through the party’s media spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, on Thursday, disputed Governor Adeleke’s stance on the true nature of democratic governance, based on his actions as the governor leading to his re-election.

Lawal questioned if Governor Adeleke’s victory in the last election was achieved through excessive violence that militarized the state, as alleged.

The APC chieftain also faulted Adeleke’s approval of constructing five flyovers in Osun State when the citizens are battling hunger.

Lawal stressed that no responsible state executive would pay lip service to agriculture when the governed are wallowing in hunger and the basic necessities of life.

His words read: “It is paradoxical that Governor Adeleke, who needlessly invoked Executive Orders to sack some of the legally enthroned Obas as a way of political victimization and vindictiveness, could be talking of the need for the observance of the rule of law.

“It is equally funny that Governor Adeleke, who was canvassing the need to stop being autocratic in democratic government, would find it worthwhile to sack the Chief Judge of the state, Justice (Mrs) Adepele Ojo, whose saving grace was the court of law.

“If Governor Adeleke is not autocratic in democratic garb, would his conscience have allowed him to sack the inherited 20,000 O’YES cadets, thousands of teachers and health workers alike at the inception of his administration?

“If Governor Adeleke is a doer and believer in what is just and fair, would he have prioritized the construction of five flyovers in a poor state like Osun, where hunger is walking on four legs in all the streets in the state?

“No responsible state executive would pay lip service to agriculture when the governed are wallowing in hunger and the basic necessities of life.”

Lawal also levelled charges that Adeleke had intentionally withheld the November 2022 wages of public employees who had previously served under him as a form of retribution for their political affiliation with the opposition party.