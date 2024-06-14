FG To Establish ‘Power Rangers’ Team To Protect Electricity Installations

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has proposed the establishment of a specialized team, dubbed the “Power Rangers,” to safeguard Nigeria’s power facilities.

Naija News reports that this move comes in response to the frequent destruction of transmission towers and other power infrastructure, which the minister has labeled as “economic terrorism.”

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to those responsible for the vandalism, urging them to cease their actions or face severe consequences.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday, when vandals destroyed two transmission towers, T193 and T194, along the 330-kilovolt single circuit transmission line.

This follows a similar incident on December 28, 2023, where three towers, T193, T194, and T195, were destroyed in Borno State using improvised explosive devices.

Speaking at the Passing Out Parade and launch of the second group of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Mining Marshals in Abuja on Friday, the minister emphasized the need for strong and decisive responses to combat the widespread destruction of power infrastructure.

He stated, “I will speak with my brother, the Minister of Power, about the alarming rate of vandalism and economic terrorism targeting our transmission lines. It is your job to ensure that no critical government assets are destroyed, and I believe NSCDC is up to the task.”

The minister announced his intention to establish the “Power Rangers” team, comprising personnel who will protect power distribution lines, generation companies (Gencos), and the entire power sector.

He emphasized that no country can grow or develop without a reliable power sector, and it is unacceptable for Nigeria to spend billions of dollars on power infrastructure only for it to be vandalized.

Tunji-Ojo has decided to sectorize the responsibility of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enable them to effectively accomplish their mandate.

He expressed his expectation that the next time he visits, he wants to see the “Power Rangers” in action, protecting the country’s power infrastructure.