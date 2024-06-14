ICPC Probes Sexual Harassment Claims, Invites Accuser Of Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Perm Sec

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, for an interview regarding sexual harassment allegations made against the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Fajemirokun-Ajayi had accused the permanent secretary, Ibrahim Lamuwa, of sexual harassment, prompting an investigation by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The allegations against Lamuwa were brought to the attention of the Head of Service by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, through a petition submitted on behalf of a staff member, Simisola Ajayi.

Ajayi accused Lamuwa of serial sexual harassment, creating an unsafe and uncomfortable working environment.

Lamuwa, however, denied the allegations, stating that the complainant misunderstood the instances of sexual harassment mentioned in her petition.

Naija News reported that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Lamuwa, has been suspended by the Office of the Head of Service due to the allegations of sexual harassment.

Late on Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the ICPC’s invitation letter, which was addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, requesting him to make his aide, Fajemirokun-Ajayi, available for an interview at 10 a.m. on Friday (today).

The ministry received the ICPC letter titled ‘Investigation Activities: Notice of Invitation’ on Thursday.

“In view of the above and pursuant to sections 28 and 40 of the said Act, you are kindly requested to release and direct Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi of the Ministry to appear for an interview before the undersigned at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, 14 June 2024 at 10:00 hours,” read the invitation letter dated 11 June and signed by Acting Director of Operations, S. Yahaya.

The details about who submitted the petition that triggered the ICPC investigation and what the agency is specifically investigating are not yet clear.