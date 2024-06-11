Minister Drags Perm Sec Before Head Of Service Over Sexual Harassment Allegation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has lodged a complaint with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) regarding allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim Lamuwa.

In a letter addressed to the HOCSF dated May 27, 2024, and sighted by Punch on Tuesday, Tuggar expressed concern over the allegation levelled against Lamuwa by one Simisola Ajayi.

Tuggar emphasised the importance of addressing the matter urgently and thoroughly.

The letter was titled, “Re: Official Complaint Regarding Sexual Harassment Of Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi By Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa (Permanent Secretary Ministry Of Foreign Affairs).”

It included an attachment of the complaint received via email, and Tuggar assured the HOCSF his full cooperation in the investigation.

It read, “I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, on allegations of sexual harassment.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.

“May I also assure you that I remain available to provide you with any assistance required in discharging your responsibilities.”

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Amb. Eche Abu-Ode, confirmed the development in an interview with the aforementioned publication

“Yes. The complaint is true,” Abu-Ode said when asked to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

Ajayi, had in a petition dated May 29, 2024, addressed to Tuggar, accused the permanent secretary of serial sexual harassment.

Ajayi, through her lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), called for a thorough investigation into the actions of Amb. Lamuwa.

The petition, signed by Adebayo A. Oniyelu LP of Falana & Falana’s, was titled “Request For An Investigation Of Amb. Ibrahim Lamuwa’s Conducts Of Sexual Harassment At The Place Of Work, Abuse Of Office, Official Intimidation And Discrimination.”

According to the petition, Ajayi narrated multiple instances of harassment allegedly by Lamuwa, which have created an unsafe and uncomfortable working environment.

She claimed for instance that during a policy retreat on October 7, 2023, Lamuwa allegedly made inappropriate advances towards her, suggesting she joined him in his hotel room.

He reportedly continued with inappropriate remarks throughout the retreat.