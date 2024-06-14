Eid-El-Kabir: ‘What Muslims That Cannot Afford Ram Should Do’

A respected Islamic scholar in Lagos, Dr. Tajudeen Adebayo, has suggested that Muslims facing financial difficulties and unable to purchase ram for the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festival should not feel sorrow but rather hold onto the hope for a better tomorrow.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, who serves as the Head Imam at the Falomo Central Mosque in Lagos State, shared his advice during a press briefing on Friday ahead of the Sallah festival this weekend.

He encouraged those who are financially capable to offer generosity and affection to their fellow believers.

“If the economic situation does not give room for slaughtering ram this year, we should not grieve. Another good time will come.

“Let those who can afford to kill a ram extend their hands of kindness to those who cannot kill.

“They need to know that neither the meat nor the blood will reach Allah; rather, it is the piety with which the sacrifice is done that matters most,” Adebayo said.

The cleric further urged all Muslim faithful to understand the significance of the celebration for their spiritual growth.

“I wish to urge all Muslims to see the Eid beyond the narrow view of merrymaking.

“Muslims should be reminded of the trial of Prophet Ibrahim, which culminated into the celebration.

“The Eid was not a moment of happiness when it started, but it later turned to happiness,” Adebayo said.

Naija News reports that Muslims across the world are set to celebrate 2024 Eid-el-Kabir on Sunday, June 16.