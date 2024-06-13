‘Face Budget Padding Squarely Not Arresting Bobrisky’ – Peter Obi Tells EFCC

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the arrest of a popular Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, over naira mutilation.

Naija News recalls that the EFCC secured a six-month conviction against Bobrisky for mutilating the country’s currency, naira, during one of his public outings.

Similarly, Cubana Chief Priest is facing the same offence for which Bobrisky was convicted.

During an interview on Arise New TV on Wednesday night, Peter Obi said the EFCC should use the same energy to probe massive corruption affecting poor Nigerians.

According to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest’s case are minor issues.

Peter Obi said that many pressing issues, such as budget padding and inflated contracts, demand urgent intervention from the anti-graft agency rather than using public funds to secure a conviction for abuse of currency.

He said, “If it is not budget padding today, it would be undisclosed subsidy payment, inflated contracts, and all sorts of things.

“These are issues I want our agencies like EFCC to start dealing with by not arresting Bobrisky and Obi Cubana. These are minor issues.

“Our agencies should face budget padding squarely not arresting Bobrisky because he dressed like a woman and spent like N500 notes.

“If someone comes to Nigeria today and says we are going to feed only women in this hunger time, all men would dress like women and go and collect the food because we are all hungry. People will dress like Bobrisky. Everybody will turn into women.”