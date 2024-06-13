Elder Statesman, Akparawa Ezekiel Paul Kidnapped By Gunmen

An elder statesman and former head of a school, Akparawa Ezekiel Paul, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Ikot Abasi Akpan, located in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Naija News learnt that Paul was whisked away by the assailants who stormed his residence close to the Community Civic Centre on Sunday at 7:00 AM.

He was reportedly on his way to attend morning Mass at St. Pius X Parish when the attack happened.

The kidnappers are said to have demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for Paul’s safe return.

Residents who disclosed details of the kidnapping to journalists told Tribune that the kidnappers had set up a trap in the area, waiting for their target to leave the house on the day of the incident.

A source who agreed to remain anonymous stated, “Akparawa Ezekiel Paul was abducted on Sunday around 7:00 a.m., just after he was about to leave his home for the day.”

He added: “He was doing some domestic chores preparatory to going to Mass at his parish, St. Pius X Parish, when these boys who waited around the compound without his knowing swooped on him.

“He was blindfolded and dragged to where they parked their motorcycle on the road by about five people, as the victim was shouting for help.

“The motorcyclist was ridden by one Taller, accompanied by two others who escorted the victim to an unknown destination.

“The victim’s wife, Mrs. Mary Ezekiel, on hearing the dragging outside and noticing the action in the compound, raised an alarm for help. It was the alarm that attracted the neighbourhood to come out, but before then, the victim was whisked off by his captors on a motorbike.”

Naija News understands that a number of individuals from the criminal group have been apprehended; among them is a well-known troublemaker in the region, often referred to as the “Taller.”

Ikot Abasi Akpan, situated along the Etinan-Ekparakwa Road, is a neighbourhood where cultism and abductions have persisted, with the younger generation often showing a sense of bravado in engaging in social misconduct for over three years.

Because of their actions, local small businesses have shut down due to the threat of violence, leading to calls for the establishment of a police station to curb criminal activities and other negative behaviours along the Etinan-Ekparakwa Road and nearby areas such as Ekpuk, Ikot Ekpaw, Nya-OOdiong, Ikot Essen, Ikot Ekpaw, Ikot Abia Enin, Ikot Obio Nso, among others.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Timfon John, upon being reached out for comment, stated that the police were informed about the situation and are actively working to bring the victim to safety.

“The police are aware, and strategic efforts are still ongoing,” she noted.