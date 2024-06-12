We Are Passionate About Giving Nigerians A Taste Of Good Governance – EFCC

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has disclosed that the Commission is passionate about giving Nigerians a taste of good governance for once in their lifetime.

Olukoyede also disclosed that the commission had received 14,000 (Fourteen Thousand) petitions from members of the public in the last one year.

The EFCC chief reiterated this statement during a courtesy visit from the Special Envoy for West Africa, Charles Omini, at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olukoyede emphasized that the Commission’s unwavering endeavors to eradicate all varieties of economic and financial crimes are aimed at guaranteeing Nigerians experience good governance.

The EFCC boss said, “What we are doing is about this country, there is nothing personal in it, we are passionate about giving Nigerians a taste of good governance for once in their lifetime. In the last one year, we have received over fourteen thousand petitions, credible petitions, fourteen thousand, within the space of twelve months.

“Nigerians have no business being poor, if we manage our resources and are accountable, if we do the right things, by now we should be at par with America. There is nowhere in Nigeria that you dig, and you won’t see natural resources or mineral resources. The forest alone can make us in the class of advanced countries. There is no region in Nigeria that does not have tourist attractions.

“The war is winnable, there are some countries where their own cases were even worse than our own. Our associates in Singapore, Hongkong told us they used to be worse than Nigeria, but we have gotten to that point where everyone will say let us come back to the discussion table and do the right thing. Everybody is now realizing that we have done ourselves so much evil. If all of us can come together, we will overwhelm them.”

The EFCC boss urged the Special Envoy to enhance the anti-corruption campaign, highlighting how corruption deprives Nigerians of their rights to a good life and effective governance.

He emphasized the need for collective awareness and collaboration beyond the EFCC.