‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’ – Nigerians React As Tinubu Slips, Fall During Democracy Day Event At Eagle Square

Nigerians have reacted to the slip and fall by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday during the democracy day event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, slipped and fell while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

While confirming the slip of the President during the event, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, noted that it was just a minor incident.

He explained that the President only missed his step while climbing the parade vehicle but there were no issues as he immediately continued with the ceremony.

See some reactions from Nigerians below:

@PastorMarvy wrote: “Vladimir Putin fell down a flight of stairs in 2022!

“Joe Biden fell down while climbing a flight of stairs.

“President Bola Tinubu fell while climbing the back of a high truck.

“Great Presidents fall but their greatness lies in their ability to stand again!”

@klintoncod wrote: “The down side of this fall is that Tinubu will spend the next 3 months in France with all the cash the NLC were pleading for as increase in minimum wage.”

@ShehuSani wrote: “Not Just President Tinubu,anyone alive can trip and fall;it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”

@MissPearls wrote: “You unveil the ‘World largest’ portrait on Democracy Day, and it’s Tinubu’s picture, not Abiola! Why will he not fall?”

@OGBdeyforyou wrote: “• Super Eagles dey Fall

• Naira dey Fall

• Purchasing Power dey Fall

• Security dey Fall

• Employment dey Fall

• Tinubu self dey Fall

“Na everything dey fall for this country?”

@LawrenceOkoroPG wrote: “The great fall of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 12 (The Fall Of Democracy).”

@DrDennisOuma wrote: “Anybody can miss the steps and fall. The old or young.

“This is a common occurrence in life ,so there is no need of laughing at President Tinubu.

“Nigerians are full of negativity bias personalities, Very negative people in African continent.

“Nigerians must not celebrate negativity but should change and embrace positivity in life,for a better Nigeria.

“Anybody can miss steps,fall. Nigerians!!!”

@Shehusky wrote: “Tinubu did not fall at the democracy day celebration event by accident, he fell because he’s too old and unfit for the office.

“His mental and motor coordination is near zero. And this is why Nigeria is also falling. Any other explanation is nonsense.”

@CaptainArinze wrote: “I just saw the video of President Tinubu tripping over. That wasn’t a good fall. It was scary to watch. I pray nothing happens to him. I hope he is okay.

“President Tinubu is elderly. There is nothing funny about an elder tripping or falling. Where are our morals as a people? That fall had nothing to do with him being weak. That was an accident, and we should be worried. Everything is not politics.

“We can hold him accountable for his poor policies. We can continue to press his neck with objective criticism about the poor state of the nation. One thing we should never do is to make jest at him because of that fall.”

@chimaobisamAtu wrote: “I don’t agree with some policies of President Tinubu including some of the things he said today.

“However, the incident that took place minutes ago at Eagle Square doesn’t call for mockery.

“Anyone could fall, including myself who is just 42. I wish the President well.”

@BlessingGives wrote: “United we stand divided we fall 😂😭 #DemocracyDay – President Tinubu 2024.”

See video below: