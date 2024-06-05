Tinubu’s Govt Committed To Fighting Insurgency – Defence Minister Assures

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has reassured the Armed Forces personnel of President Bola Tinubu‘s administration’s dedication to providing them with the necessary equipment and training to bolster their readiness against insurgency and terrorism.

Naija News reports that the minister made this remark during his visit to the military operations theater in Katsina, as reported by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s X account.

The Minister, speaking at the 213 Forward Operating Base in Katsina to Operation Hadarin Daji, commended President Tinubu’s remarkable achievements in the campaign against insurgency and related crimes.

Abubakar urged the troops to persevere in the battle against insurgency and banditry, applauding their dedication and sacrifices.

Additionally, he affirmed the government’s resolve to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent soldier killings in Abia State and prevent future occurrences.

The Minister also held an interactive meeting with officers and troops stationed at the Headquarters of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji, Katsina, to assess their readiness in responding to security challenges in the area.

Furthermore, Abubakar visited the Nigerian Army Medical Center in Katsina, where he extended condolences to military personnel wounded in combat operations.

The Commanding Air Component of 213 Forward Operation Hadarin Daji, Air Commodore G.I. Jibia, appreciated the Minister’s visit, noting its potential to raise troop morale.