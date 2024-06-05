Tinubu Celebrates Mexico’s First Female President-elect Sheinbaum

President Bola Tinubu has praised Mexico’s President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, on her significant triumph, making her the first female President of the country since its independence in 1821.

Naija News reported that Claudia Sheinbaum made history on Sunday as Mexico’s first female president, securing approximately 58-60 percent of the votes.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, highlighted in a statement that Sheinbaum’s election is a notable milestone, underscoring its role in elevating women’s voices in government, dismantling political barriers, and conveying a strong global message regarding the significance of women’s participation in decision-making processes.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to Her Excellency, Ms. Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first female President of the United Mexican States (Mexico).

"Ms. Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female President in the country since its independence in 1821.

“President Tinubu states that the election of President-elect Sheinbaum accents the voices of women in government, shatters political glass ceiling, and sends a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.

Sheinbaum’s resounding victory in the Mexican presidential election signifies a historic moment for both the nation and the global community.