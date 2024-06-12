‘I Did My Dobale’ – Tinubu Reveals Why He Fell At Democracy Day Parade [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained why he fell during a Democracy Day parade at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, slipped and fell while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

However, despite the slip, the President regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

The development attracted several reactions from Nigerians on and off social media.

Speaking at a dinner at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night, Tinubu said he did not fall but prostrated to great in commemoration of the Democracy Day celebration.

He said: “Earlier this morning, I had a swagger and it’s on social media.”

The president suggested that onlookers might have mistaken his misstep for the popular ‘Buga’ dance move or a traditional Yoruba way of prostrating to greet elders – ‘Idobale’ in Yoruba language.

“They were confused whether I was doing buga or babanriga,” Tinubu said.

“But it’s a day to celebrate democracy while doing ‘dobale’ for the day. I am a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale,” the President jocularly said.