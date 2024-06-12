‘Go To Court And Defend Yourself’ – Group Slams Yahaya Bello Over ₦80 Billion Fraud Allegation

The Vanguard for Credible Representation, a civil group based in Abuja, has urged the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to appear in court and respond to the allegations of N80.2 billion fraud against him.

Naija News reports that in May, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Bello’s request to stop the trial of the N80.2 billion fraud charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello had asked the court to suspend the trial before Justice Emeka Nwite, citing an ongoing appeal by the commission at the Court of Appeal regarding the contempt application filed by the defendant against EFCC chairman, Ola Olukayode.

However, Justice Nwite rejected Bello’s request made through his lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohammed.

Justice Nwite stated that the application could not be considered unless the defendant was present in court.

He added that without the defendant in court, the complainant’s motion on notice can only proceed if the defendant is present.

Recall that some weeks ago, after unsuccessful attempts to arrest him and his repeated failure to appear in court for arraignment, the EFCC declared Bello wanted, and the Nigerian Immigration placed the governor on a watchlist.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Coordinator of Vanguard for Credible Representation, Akinloye Oyeniyi, called on Bello to attend court and defend himself.

Oyeniyi said, “We recall that this matter has generated so much unnecessary brouhaha. This is a simple case of allegation and clearance of oneself. But here, we are seeing the court almost begging the defendant to come to court despite its earlier ruling. This is terrible and uncalled for.”

The group urged Bello to use the opportunity of the next adjourned day of June 13, 2024, to appear and clear all doubts about his integrity and respect for the judiciary.

“Like other Nigerians, groups and the court, we are also joining the chorus to ask Alhaji Yahaya Bello to appear before the court to clear his name, which is very necessary,” Oyeniyi added.