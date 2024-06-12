Finidi George Was Found To Be The Best For Super Eagles – Victor Ikpeba Insists

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee member, Victor Ikpeba insists the current Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, was the best they could find for the team.

Victor Ikpeba was one of the technical committee members who decided to replace Jose Peseiro with Finidi George as Super Eagles head coach.

Before his appointment, the former Enyimba of Aba coach had never coached an elite side aside from spending 20 months as Jose Peseiro’s assistant coach.

His first two games in charge of the Super Eagles were the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.

Thanks to the poor run of games, the Nigerian side is currently occupying the 5th spot out of 6 teams in Group C, four points from first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin Republic.

“Nigerians asked for a local coach and Finidi was found to be the best man to lead the Super Eagles at this time,” Victor Ikpeba said, according to SCORENigeria.

“The technical committee chose the best in the interest of the country.

“Finidi will therefore continue to enjoy the full support of the NFF despite the recent results posted by the Super Eagles.”

Recall that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (2022), and they are on the verge of doing the same in the forthcoming edition of the tournament.

Despite looking impossible for Nigeria to qualify from Group C, Victor Ikpeba believes that the Super Eagles players have a role to play to ensure that Nigeria turn things around when the qualification series resume next year.

“The players have become too comfortable, they now have to step up and take full responsibility,” the former Nigeria international said.

“The talent is there in the team for them to turn things around next year.

“History will be kind to them when they fight back and qualify Nigeria.

“We missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and it was a special tournament.”