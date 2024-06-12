Edo Election: Court Fixes New Date To Deliver Judgement On Labour Party Candidacy Tussle

The Federal High Court in Benin City has set aside the date of July 19, 2024, to deliver its judgement on the legal dispute surrounding the Edo State governorship primaries of the Labour Party (LP) that took place on February 23.

Naija News reports that one of the contenders in the election, Kenneth Imasuangbon, has contested the candidacy of Olumide Akpata, alleging irregularities in the process and issues with Akpata’s personal documentation.

Imasuangbon is challenging Akpata’s nomination on the grounds that the Labour Party did not adhere to the Electoral Act, the party’s constitution, and the party’s guidelines during the conduct of the primaries.

The Lead Counsel representing the plaintiff, A. Malik, SAN, argued that the court should dismiss the arguments put forth by Olumide Akpata’s counsel.

Malik claimed that the first defendant violated the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution, which are crucial aspects of the electoral process.

Malik also stated that his client had presented a valid cause of action and urged the court to reject the first defendant’s arguments.

He requested that the court declare the plaintiff as the winner or, alternatively, invalidate the primary election and order a fresh one.

He further alleged that the LP primaries were tainted by over-voting, which goes against the party’s guidelines and constitution.

On the other hand, the counsel representing the defendant and running mate to Akpata, Kadiri Asamah, SAN, argued that the plaintiff’s claims were baseless and should not be entertained by the court.

Asamah contended that the issue raised by the plaintiff was a pre-primary matter and should be dismissed.

Asamah, while adopting all the arguments presented in his written submission, urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s position, stating that it amounted to an abuse of the court process.

However, Justice Babatunde Quadri has reserved the ruling for July 19 after both parties involved in the case presented their written arguments.