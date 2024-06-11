Speaker Reshuffles House Committees, Moves Four Chairmen

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has reshuffled four House committees, moving their chairmen from, one committee to the other.

According to the Speaker who announced the development on Tuesday, the reshuffling is to ensure effective and efficient running of the House.

Naija News reports the former chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin (NNPP, Kano) was moved to the Committee on Housing and Habitat as chairman, while Oluwole Oke moved from Judiciary to Foreign Affairs.

The former Chairman, Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon. Aminu Balele, was moved to the Committee on Army as Chairman, while Hon. Hon. Abdullah Mamuda was moved to the Committee on Judiciary as Chairman.

In another development, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has called for the urgent intervention of the National Assembly regarding the non-swearing-in of certain newly elected members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that in 2023, the Court of Appeal, while hearing appeals arising from judgments of the Plateau State Election Tribunal, made decisions that led to the nullification of the Certificates of Return of 16 incumbent members of the state House of Assembly.

Furthermore, the appellate court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Certificates of Return to the newly elected members.

In compliance with the order of the Appeal Court and relying on Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act of 2022, INEC duly issued the Certificates of Return to the new members.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement released on Tuesday, emphasized that the members-elect of the state Assembly have fulfilled all the legal requirements as stipulated in Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Expressing concern, Wase highlighted that the remaining members-elect of the state Assembly are being compelled to submit resignation letters accompanied by court affidavits, as a prerequisite for their swearing-in, which he views as a mockery of democracy.

This, he said, is particularly disheartening as Nigeria is currently celebrating 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.