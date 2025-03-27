House Of Reps Passes Bill To Stop Over-60s From Presidential, Gubernatorial Elections For Second Reading

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed for second reading a bill that seeks to bar individuals above the age of 60 from contesting for the offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

Sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, the bill proposes amendments to the 1999 Constitution to revise the eligibility criteria for these key political positions.

The proposed legislation sets an age limit of 60 years for candidates seeking to contest for the presidency or governorship.

The bill stipulates that both presidential and gubernatorial candidates must not be older than 60 years at the time of contesting for office.

In addition to the age requirement, the bill also mandates that candidates must hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in their chosen field of study.

The amendments specifically target Section 131 of the Constitution, which governs presidential eligibility, and Section 177, which deals with the eligibility criteria for gubernatorial candidates.

Alongside the age limit bill, several other significant bills were also passed for second reading by the House. These bills include:

Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Bill: Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rep. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to upgrade Alvan Ikoku College of Education in Imo State to a federal university, aimed at enhancing educational standards in the region.

Bill for the Creation of Ideato West Local Government Area: This bill proposes the creation of an additional local government area in Imo State to enhance administrative efficiency and spur developmental efforts.

Bill for Mandatory Inclusion of Youths and Persons with Disabilities in Political Appointments: Also sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, this bill aims to promote inclusivity in governance by ensuring reserved positions for young people and persons with disabilities in political appointments.

Bill to Move Trade and Commerce to the Concurrent Legislative List: This bill, sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, seeks to grant both federal and state governments the authority to regulate trade and commerce, fostering greater economic activity and cooperation nationwide.

Reserved Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies Bill: Sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, this bill proposes the creation of reserved seats for women in both the National Assembly and state legislative bodies to promote gender equality in governance.

Two important judicial reform bills were also introduced:

Timelines for Justice Administration Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu): Seeks to expedite judicial processes and reduce delays in the legal system.

Increase in Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Bello Kaoje): Proposes increasing the number of justices in these courts to improve efficiency in the judicial system.

Creation of New States: The House also discussed bills proposing the creation of new states, including the Wan State in the North Central region and the Gobir State in the Northwest.