Reps Consider Bill Making Youth, Disability Inclusion Mandatory In Political Appointments

The House of Representatives has advanced a bill aimed at amending the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to make it compulsory for youths and persons with disabilities to be included in political appointments.

During Thursday’s plenary, lawmakers passed the proposed legislation through its second reading.

The bill, originally sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North South Federal Constituency, was presented on the floor by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

As outlined in the bill’s explanatory memorandum, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (With Alterations) (in this Bill referred to as the ‘Principal Act’) is hereby amended as set out hereunder. Section 171 (5) of the Principal Act is amended by altering the factors to be considered by the President as follows: in exercising his powers of appointment under this section, the President shall have regard to the federal character of Nigeria, the need for youth inclusion in governance, need to include persons living with disabilities in governance and the need to promote national unity.”

Additionally, the bill proposes an amendment to Section 208 (4), specifying that, “In exercising his powers of appointment under this section, the Governor shall have regard to the diversity of the people within the state, the need for youth inclusion in governance, need to include persons living with disabilities in governance and the need to promote national unity.”

When the motion was put to a voice vote by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, the lawmakers expressed their support, allowing the bill to progress.