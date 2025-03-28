‘Most Irresponsible Lawmakers’ – Knocks Rain On Reps Over Bill To Stop Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi From 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have strongly condemned the House of Representatives’ recent move to impose age limits for the offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

The bill, which passed its second reading on Thursday, proposes that individuals over the age of 60 should be prohibited from running for the presidency and governorship in the country. If the bill is approved and signed into law, figures such as President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would be excluded from the 2027 presidential race, as they are all over 60 years old.

The PDP criticized the bill as a misplaced priority, accusing lawmakers of focusing on trivial matters while neglecting more pressing issues. The party emphasized that Nigeria’s main governance challenges—corruption, incompetence, and a lack of patriotism—are not related to age.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, blasted the lawmakers, calling them “the most irresponsible in Nigeria’s history.”

Speaking to The PUNCH , he argued that age is not the issue, but rather the incompetence and corruption plaguing the country.

He stated, “The problem we have today is not of age or date of birth. The problem we have is that of incompetence and lack of capacity. The problem we have is that of corruption.”

Osadolor also referenced other countries, such as India and Singapore, where leaders over 60 have successfully led their nations.

“Age is not a factor,” he added, emphasizing that age brings wisdom and should not be a barrier to leadership. He further criticized the lawmakers for focusing on minor issues while avoiding the real challenges facing Nigeria.

CUPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mark Adebayo, also rejected the notion that leadership quality is determined by age.

He pointed out that corruption, incompetence, and lack of patriotism are the main issues in Nigeria’s governance.

He referenced U.S. President Joe Biden, who is in his late 70s, and Singapore’s former leader, Lee Kuan Yew, to underscore that age is not a barrier to effective leadership.

“It’s about personality, competence, education, exposure, and patriotism,” Adebayo said, arguing that these qualities, rather than age, determine a leader’s effectiveness.

Meanwhile, SDP National Publicity Secretary Rufus Aiyenigba acknowledged that age can play a role in governance but stressed that leadership is also a function of experience, values, and competence.

He proposed the introduction of mandatory live debates for presidential candidates to evaluate their intellectual and emotional capacities.

“What is important is the quality a person is bringing,” Aiyenigba told The PUNCH, suggesting that public debates would allow voters to assess candidates’ vision and fitness for office.

Aiyenigba concluded by emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to leadership, combining youthful energy with experience.

He argued that governance is a role requiring individuals who have been tested and prepared, not just those who meet arbitrary age requirements.