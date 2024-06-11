June 12: You And PDP Should Carry The Bulk Of The Blame – APC Knocks Atiku Over Comment On Tinubu’s Reforms

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has tackled former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for blaming President Bola Tinubu for the current economic hardship in the country.

Naija News reported that Atiku and PDP, in two separate statements issued in Abuja on Tuesday to commemorate Democracy Day on June 12, slammed Tinubu for the hyperinflation rocking the economy.

Atiku and PDP also urged Tinubu to listen to the masses and review his policies, which they claimed are making it extremely difficult for citizens to afford the necessities of life.

Reacting, the APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch, said Atiku and his party are being economical with the truth.

Ibrahim stated that it is no secret that both President Tinubu and the late hero of democracy, MKO Abiola, share a lot in common in terms of ideology and democratic values.

He noted that Tinubu is using Abiola’s blueprint to govern the country, whereas Atiku is blaming the president for the hardship in the country when his party should take the bulk of the blame.

Ibrahim said Nigerians are in safe hands, adding that reforms would take time.

He said, “With due respect, I think Atiku is being economical with the truth. He started well by praising the front runners. But he is not sincere in the sense that the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be likened to the ambition of Chief MKO Abiola. This is a government that has come to actualize the ambition of Abiola.

“Virtually what the government is doing is more or less using the blueprint Abiola would have used to govern Nigeria. And it is doing so with the aim and objective of uniting Nigeria and making the country be governed according to the tenets of democracy as envisaged by Abiola.

“So for Atiku to be apportioning blame on the government of Tinubu and accusing it of visiting poverty in Nigeria, I think he is being economic. He is playing politics with the truth, which is unfair. Atiku and the PDP should carry the bulk of the blame. The ambition of PDP is the reverse of what the late MKO Abiola stands for, which is virtually an anti-people programme. Atiku is only playing politics and playing it wrongly.

“Nigerians are in safe hands, especially with the change that is supposed to bring reform in governance, economy, and institutions and get those things done overnight. It will take time. It is like a fracture or dislocation.

“It takes time to fix and while you are fixing it there are pains and anguish on the people. But at the end of the day, there is going to be ovation all the way, which is what Tinubu is going to bring to Nigeria.”