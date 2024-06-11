‘I Had Three Health Scares’ – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Opens Up On Health Challenges, Surgery

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has opened up about battling three health challenges in 2023.

Naija News reports that Ebuka made this known in a post via his X handle on Tuesday.

The Big Brother Naija host, who didn’t disclose the nature of the ailments, said he ended last year with surgery after battling health challenges throughout the year.

Ebuka added that he is currently focused on fixing his body this year.

He wrote: “I Had 3 health scares in 2023 and ended the year in surgery… Fixing the body in 2024.”

In related news, Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has disclosed that she has been battling with Stiff Person Syndrome for 17 years before revealing it to the public.

Naija News reports that the ‘Think Twice’ crooner made the revelation in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show this week.

The singer revealed that she was secretly battling the illness while managing her late husband, Rene Angelil’s cancer battle and raising their children.

According to the 56-year-old singer, who first opened up about her ailment in 2022, she had been experiencing symptoms way back in 2008 but was holding on to her dreams.

Celine Dion explained that she eventually spoke about her illness because keeping it from “the people who got her to where she was” was a huge “burden”.