PDP Announces Date To Hold 2nd NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its second National Executive Council (NEC) meeting for 2024 will be held on Thursday, September 26.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in the party’s 2024 adjusted timetable and schedule of activities for Congresses, which was released on Monday.

It would be called that at the first NEC meeting held on April 18, issues including the fate of the party’s Acting National Chairman, Illiya Damagum, were postponed to the next NEC meeting, earlier slated for August.

The North Central caucus of the party had argued that a candidate from the zone should be elected to complete the truncated tenure of former Chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu, who resigned almost two years into his four year tenure.

According to the timetable released, the party ahead of the September NEC scheduled July 27 for the conduct of ward/delegates congresses to elect ward executives and three ad-hoc delegates in 23 of the country’s 36 states, including Abuja.

Some of the affected states include Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Bauchi, FCT, Taraba, and Ebonyi.

Similarly, appeals arising from the ward congresses will be considered on August 2, 2024.

Local Government Congresses to elect LGA executives and national delegates in 21 affected states will follow on August 10.

Appeals arising from the LGA congresses will be entertained on August 16.

State Congresses are to be held in 18 States on August 31. These states include, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Rivers, FCT, Benue, Katsina, Ekiti and Ebonyi, among others.

Appeals arising from these state congresses are to be considered on September 5, 2024.