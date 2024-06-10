EFCC Presents First Witness In Sirika’s Alleged Fraud Case

Former Director of Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Azubuike Okorie, appeared as a subpoenaed witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday in a case involving former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Naija News had earlier reported that EFCC arraigned Sirika, his daughter Fatima, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, accusing them of conferring undue advantages on Sirika’s brother and his company, Enginos Nigeria Limited.

The allegations include payments for aviation contracts that remain unfulfilled, with no evidence of work conducted to date.

The former Director of Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Aviation stated, in a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, that despite receiving a mobilization fee, the contractor did not fulfill the N1.4 billion Apron Extension Contract at Katsina Airport.

Okorie further mentioned that the contract remained unfulfilled when he departed from civil service in May 2023.

He also informed the court that a 30 percent mobilization fee was paid to the disputed company, but he couldn’t confirm full payment.

The defendant’s counsel requested an adjournment for cross-examination to review the evidence presented by the EFCC.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji adjourned the case to June 11, 2024.