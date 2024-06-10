Edo APC Vice Chairman Dumps Party Ahead Of September Guber Polls

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has encountered a setback with the resignation of a prominent member, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, from Edo Central.

Naija News reports that Inegbeneki, who holds the position of state vice chairman within the party, expressed that recent developments within the party at both the local government level and in Edo State contradicted his fundamental principles and values.

He disclosed this in a resignation letter dated June 8, 2024.

This political shakeup occurred a few months before the gubernatorial election in Edo State, scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Last year, Inegbeneki faced allegations of organizing clandestine meetings at a hotel in his hometown of Irrua, where he purportedly pledged support to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the APC during the 2023 House of Assembly election.

This resulted in his expulsion, although he was later pardoned.

In his letter, which was directed to the APC ward chairman in Opoji, Esan Central local government area of Edo State, Inegbeneki, the Uzoya of Esan Land, emphasized that the party’s trajectory compelled him to thoroughly assess his political future in Edo State and determine the appropriate course of action.

Inegbeneki said his announcement followed a consultation with his family, friends, and political associates, which informed his decision to formally notify the party of his resignation from APC membership and relinquish his esteemed role as the state vice chairman.

“There comes a time in every man’s life when some hard decisions must be taken not only in one’s interest but in the general interest of his People. This is one of such moments. It is a hard decision, but it is the best in the best interests of the good people of my senatorial district,” Inegbeneki noted.

He advised that a lot needed to be done to reposition the party in the state. Amid mixed feelings, the politician thanked his supporters and followers for their support and loyalty through the years.

However, he was silent on his next political move. The erstwhile APC Edo Central Senatorial leader added that “it is time now to chart a new course for the good of all.”

He emotionally noted, “To all my friends, brothers, and sisters in the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish you well and want to let you know that we remain what we are.

“I cherish our relationship, and nothing can change it. I believe in the future of Nigeria and the Renewed Hope agenda. Together, we shall continue to work to make progress for our dear state, Edo, and the country at large.”